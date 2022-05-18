AWS Launches SMB Vidyalaya to Accelerate Digitization of India’s SMBs

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of SMB Vidyalaya, a comprehensive technology up skilling program to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) digitize their operations and offerings by using AWS Cloud.

Key Announcements at Amazon Smbhav, Amazon’s flagship annual summit:

SMB Vidyalaya includes more than 50 technology education modules specific to SMBs and the opportunities they have to drive business growth across the country.

AWS also announced that it has expanded its Amazon Digital Suite, a curated set of software solutions developed with local third-party technology providers.

The digital suite will empower India’s SMBs to more easily and quickly digitize operations and bring their businesses to the internet.

SMB Vidyalaya is available to SMBs through a hybrid training model, which combines online and in-person channels.

AWS is also working with SMB-focused associations like the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), which will help drive awareness for the program with SMBs across India through downloadable product brochures, educational course videos, and webinars. AWS also plans to equip local professionals with AWS product training and courseware.

“We remain deeply committed to further driving the digital journey of SMBs in India,” said Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia at AISPL “SMB Vidyalaya will help SMBs understand the business benefits of digital transformation and enable faster implementation together with AWS and our partners.

SMB Vidyalaya is a comprehensive educational program addressing a variety of SMB digital needs, and it helps to expand cloud skills and technology adoption to a wider SMB audience across the country.”

“We have been supporting India’s SMBs over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic and have found that digitization is critical for these companies to sustain, revive, and scale their businesses,” said Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary at WASME. “SMB Vidyalaya presents opportunities for India’s SMBs to acquire the skills they need to digitize rapidly and better serve their customers using AWS and the transformative power of cloud computing.”

(Image Courtesy: www.ITWorldCanada)