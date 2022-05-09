Changing Health Dynamics in Workspace Through Apps

Now a day’s many corporates are stressing on wellbeing of employees in terms of health. They are acknowledging the correlation between healthier, happier employees and increased productivity.

The dynamics are changing towards health and office’s , workspace are the areas where wellness is essential for productivity and reaching long term organizational goals.

Technology is coming in forefront to help organization in their strategy and enhance or refresh employee wellbeing initiatives. This is more around physical, mental, financial, social health etc.

Employees are taking extra step which is beyond recreational and other HR related activities. Though there are programmes and schemes in place to benefit health and wellbeing of employees, wellbeing applications are that extra step. Its also important for HR teams communicate more and understand the equipment and suggest what is best suited.

Health apps and various Mindfulness apps are the talk of the day and becoming an attractive propositions for employee wellbeing..

Recognising the Importance of Wellbeing in the Workplace

The COVID-19 pandemic has been horrific and global health state was in mess, people are getting more and more cautious about their well-being. The corporate wellness market is thriving. It tremendously supports employees and their well-being in the workplace.

According to Allied Market Research, the global corporate wellness market is expected to be valued at $66.2 billion by 2027.

This data shows a massive demand for workplace wellness solutions and employers are resorting to the wellness mind-set to improve their productivity.

Employees spend a lot of their time at work so employers have a duty of care to make sure their staffs are taken care of their health and wellbeing.

These are a few wellbeing applications employers considering introducing to their employees.

Headspace

Headspace may well be the most recognisable mindfulness application out there.

Not just individuals but corporate companies are customers of Headspace. Companies including the likes of Google, LinkedIn, and Monzo offer this mindfulness app to their staff as an employee benefit and it has freeplan. Only one premium needs to be paid.

Calm

Aiming to improve sleep and boost mindfulness, the Calm app includes stories narrated by popular figures that have been listened to over 100 million times. Out of all the mindfulness apps available to download, Calm certainly has bragging rights – they have the most subscribers. They don’t just add new content to premium users but to free plans, too. Making customers on free plans feel included is important. It can mean the difference between gaining or losing a potential premium user.

Buddhify

Definitely the cheapest of all the wellbeing apps – Buddhify asks for a one-off payment. And it’s cheap, too. Whether an employer chooses to support the cost or just recommend the application, promoting mindfulness apps in the workplace is a benefit.

You can organise sessions by theme, and even do a session that’s designed for family, friends, or colleagues.

Insight Timer

With over 12 million users, Insight Timer is one of the most widely used mindfulness apps on the market.

Insight Timer definitely boasts the most available content of any other mediation app around. And going premium just unlocks even more. This app is definitely an ideal mindfulness app to promote (or subsidise) as this is the most used app in terms of user engagement and interaction.

Jobs can be stressful, social maintenance can be stressful. So a wellbeing app like Insight Timer, with all its content, is ideal for employees.

Wellspace: Our Wellbeing App

Whilst talking about wellbeing apps, it feels appropriate to promote our own.

Just as with anything, users can become obsessed with the end goal rather than focusing on the small progresses along the way. Wellspace changes that. We celebrate employees’ successes and commitment to health and wellbeing. This is what makes our wellbeing app such a good choice for your employees.

The Wellspace interface is easy to use and intuitive. Our app has 5 key selling points.

Sleep Tracker

Sleep is so incredibly vital to our physical and mental health. When we don’t get enough or have chaotic sleep schedules, it can have an effect on our overall wellbeing.

Wellspace allows users to make a record of their quality of sleep each day. Encouraging this behaviour can allow employees to recognise patterns. If they have the data to analyse – quality and duration of sleep – then they can consider what changes need to be made to improve their sleep.

A well-rested, focused, happy employee is best – any employer would agree with that.

Mental Health Tracker

Similar to tracking sleep, Wellspace encourages users to track their mood throughout the day as well as record their triggers. Employees can then identify patterns retaining to their emotions or stressors in order to make steps to improve their mental resilience.

Activity Tracker

How about tracking your physical activities? Record the run that you went on at 6 AM this morning or how many steps you climbed to reach your workspace.

Increases in activity levels improve health. That’s been a well-known, scientifically proven fact for years and years.

Basically, there’s nothing bad about physical activity at all. In fact, it may be one of the best wellbeing boosts out there.

Content Hub

One of the last main features of Wellspace app is its content hub. A multi-purpose space within the app with plenty of resources – blogs, articles, video classes, audio files, courses, podcasts. Anything you need.

It covers a wide range of health and wellbeing related topics: mental health, sleep, yoga, nutrition, recipes, financial wellbeing.

Not every app works for every person due to the content offered, the subscription plans, or something as simple as the design and layout. So employers can’t expect everyone to start using them.

Conclusion:

Transformation in employee wellbeing is important to level up well being and work place best practices. Business are more wellness-focused place when employees are healthy both physically and mentally. Their pace of working improves and helps in key decision making. A tired mind will never have a good approach towards work

Its important to keep the balance between physical and mental wellbeing and choose the tools that will help to improve and maintain both equally.

How one feel, both mentally and physically, can have an enormous effect on their relationships with coworkers and the volume of their output.

(Image Courtesy: www.parklands.northants.sch.uk)