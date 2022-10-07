Digital Success Requires a Digital Culture: Banesh Prabhu, CEO, Intellect SEEC

Banesh Prabhu, Chief Executive Officer of Intellect SEEC (Insurance, Wealth & Capital Markets) within the Indian listed FinTech company Intellect Design Arena shares his views on how the company is helping customers across different geographies to define their own digital roadmap and prioritize their business outcomes. Excerpts:

Q. As new technologies fuel business growth, business technology leaders are expected to be the catalyst of innovative, new business capabilities. As an organization how have you been looking at innovation and pushing for new approaches to meet the opportunities and challenges of a business landscape forever changed?

The digital age of today is centered around customer experience and their journeys. We have always been driven by the Design Thinking approach. Our innovations are focused on either providing a customized differentiator for the customer and/or providing products for their existing problems. We have around 260 financial institutions around the world in 97 countries as clients.

We have ensured that our product offerings move to the cloud as it provides scale, security, and the ability to utilize tools more efficiently. The open architecture of the cloud enables it to connect with the ecosystem. We call it a “headless technology or architecture.”

Innovation has always been a focus for us across our product lines. There are pieces in technology where innovation happens aggressively. Moving forward I see these changes happening at a faster pace.

One piece that I want to highlight is that we are moving from the digital age to the information age that is being driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. We are significantly scaling up our AI and ML capabilities. AI and ML are helping understand and track what is influencing customer satisfaction and business performance, and to detect specific events in customer journeys.

Contextuality will rule experience as it will enable businesses to truly understand customer behavior and deliver experiences that can make or break customer loyalty, conversion and revenue.

Q. What according to you are the “dos and don’ts” of a digital-first organization?

The first is to identify the priorities, look at the focus areas, and set up clear business outcomes. Leverage the power of the cloud, and manage the cost right. Having the right data strategy to map customer journeys is crucial for digital transformation success. The data has to move towards quality information and then to relevant knowledge.

Companies need a culture that is conducive to executing their digital strategies. Digital success requires a digital culture. I think organizational culture many a time is a blind spot here. There needs to be a right model with the right skill sets.

Q. What was the innovation idea behind Magic Invoice, an invoice processing solution that streamlines and automates the invoice processing journey? What were the industry challenges that you were looking to address?

In today’s increasingly complex world with a multitude of industries and processes within them, there are several challenges that arise while processing an invoice.

One, there is complexity as the invoice can be multi-line or multi-page depending on industries. Second, there are varied forms of invoices with low quality making them difficult to process. Third, it is prone to manual errors, fourth there is a risk of fraud and finally, it involves a high processing cost.

Magic Invoice has been our way of addressing the customer problem by creating an innovative invoice processing system using our proprietary Cognitive Data Relationship (CDR) Graph Technology that overcomes all the above challenges. The solution eliminates many manual processes and enhances the information that can be used by the business.

We have made use of Design Thinking principles to understand the patterns of an invoice. It is an API-first and cloud-native AI, NLP, and ML-based intelligent invoice processing solution to comprehensively automate manual data entry processes.

Magic Invoice APIs provide a seamless integration with ERP, CRM, and other core systems making it a zero-touch system from email receipt to payment processing. The core AI algorithms help address complex scenarios like scanned quality issues, multi-page, multi-line table extraction, and innumerable variations depending on the industry, business, or type of expenses with ease.

Q. The corporate world has been falling over itself to express its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials. ESG is more than ticking boxes. How do you see businesses creating sustained outcomes that drive value and fuel growth, and at the same time strengthen our environment and societies? Businesses are recognizing the need to have ESG high up on their agenda along with digital. ESG goals have become major considerations in companies’ digital transformation programs. It has become a primary focus or a key criterion for selecting and prioritizing digital initiatives.