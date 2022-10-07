From Connect to Create NTT Will Serve Every Need of Users: Avinash Joshi

Avinash Joshi, CEO NTT (Ltd.) India outlines the strategy for wider, deeper coverage

After taking over as the CEO of NTT India, Avinash Joshi, an industry veteran with over three decades of industry experience including 18 years spent with IBM, is on a mission to harness the resource pool, skills and innovations to engage deeper with customers in India.

In the year 2019, NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone) Corporation merged 28 companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security, into one and that created a $ 11 billion technology services behemoth called NTT Limited. During May 2022, NTT Data and NTT plan to combine the IT Services organizations outside Japan into a new operating company giving further boost to the expansion and consolidation.

As per the information published on NTT website, on October 1 2022, NTT DATA and NTT will establish an overseas business company jointly owned by NTT DATA and NTT, which will accelerate NTT collaboration in both strategic and tactical aspects to drive the growth of the overseas business.

The company didn’t stop just there. It announced the launch of six Innovation Centers across the world (Japan, United States, Italy, Germany, China, and India), which will focus on leading-edge technologies with the potential to become mainstream within five to ten years, aiming to generate new business through joint R&D with customers.

Avinash Joshi, CEO NTT (Ltd.) India spoke at length about his plans to bring the company above the radar and harness the talent pool, skills and innovations to offer customers everything from connection to creation.

“In last two years, everyday has been a new challenge. We need to be constantly sensing the changes and respond to those in quick time. We are committed to provide every possible help to our clients from connect to create,” says Joshi.