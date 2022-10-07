Have a Proactive Sense of Urgency to Protect Data: Anand Eswaran, Veeam Software

Veeam will always be one step ahead in its pace and velocity of innovations in data management

Anand Eswaran, global CEO of Veeam Software and also a director on the board took over the coveted role late last year. In these nine odd months since joining, he has been busy talking to customers, partners, and his teams to ensure that the company stays on top of innovation to provide end-to-end backup and recovery solutions.

Every organization – small or large – aims to be data-driven but has a fair share of struggles en route including data diversity; distributed nature of data sets; and, of course, the management of data. Of all issues, data management is crucial to provide agility, resilience and simplicity across the data landscape and give businesses the much needed impact. Trends suggest that most apps and data sets are being moved to the cloud and it isn’t going to slow down in the future. And therefore cloud data management will become the defacto standard for managing data. Yet the leaders struggle with issues like operating models, data migration and governance. Besides this, the challenges of data protection, outages, ransomware attacks on the back-ups need not be ignored too.

In its Data Protection Trends Report published in Feb 2022, Veeam reached out to over 3,000 business and IT leaders to know about their IT and data protection strategies, including their plans for 2022. The survey revealed that 67% of organizations use cloud services as part of their data protection strategy and 40% of servers suffered at least one outage per year. It further adds that nearly 42% of IT leaders consider hybrid?cloud workload protection as the most important aspect of enterprise backup. The report also says that backup repositories were targeted in 94% of attacks and at least some of the repositories were impacted in 68% of cyber events.

During his recent visit to India, Anand Eswaran allocated an exclusive time for DynamicCIO to talk about all of the above issues and more.

“In the age where every company aspires to become a technology platform, data is the currency, which fuels digital transformation in those. To enable the innovation and growth, there is an underlying need for CIOs and CISOs to protect the data at every stage of its lifecycle. As the CEO of Veeam Software, I recognise the importance of data security and management and how less the proactive sense of urgency is to protect this data,” Eswaran says.

Listen to the full conversation.