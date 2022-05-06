NTT unveils its Hyperscale Data center Park in Navi Mumbai

NTT Ltd. in India announced the launch of its new hyperscale data center campus in Navi Mumbai with the first data center – NAV1A.

This takesNTT’s data center footprint in the country to 12 facilities, with more than 2.5 million sq. ft.(232,258 m2)and 220 MW of facility power.

This launch comes close on the heels of a new data center going live in its Chandivali campus, which is India’s first operational hyperscale data center campus. These are part of the planned USD 2 billion investment that the company had earmarked in 2020 for scaling its infrastructure capacity to enable it to continue building its One NTT vision.

NTT is one of the world’s largest data center operators, with over 1,300 MW of data center capacity today, including a large development pipeline of a 25% increase in capacity across more than 20 countries and regions globally.

NAV1A data center is spread across 400,000square-feet (37,161 m2) (G+8structure with 1 basement floor) and will offer the capacity to host 5,000 racks and support over 30MW of IT load. The NAV1 campus in Mahape, Navi Mumbai is planned with the capacity for upto 4 data centers, reaching upto 150 MW of facility load.

Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Board Director for NTT Ltd. said, “India is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the world today, making it a prominent focus area for NTT Ltd.’s global business. In the wake of the pandemic, and the recent initiatives by the Government of India, especially policies regarding data localization, and digitization of services across different verticals, we’ve witnessed a sharp rise in demand for data centers, cloud, remote-working and cyber security products and services.

NTT has invested USD 2 billion to ensure access to world-class, end-to-end infrastructure for India’s digital first economy and this launch in Navi Mumbai is another step in that direction.”

Sharad Sanghi, MD, NTT Ltd. in India, added, “We are happy to launch our new hyperscale data center campus in Mahape. This along with our Chandivali campus gives clients the unique opportunity to plan their IT across multiple availability zones connected by our Data Center Interconnect (DCI) fabric within the Mumbai region.

And with the Mumbai landing station for the MISTcable system, connecting Singapore, Myanmar and India, they will be able to leverage NTT’s infrastructure for global connectivity.

Our projects are progressing at a fast pace and clients can also look forward to an ‘availability triangle’ in the Mumbai region with hyperscale campuses in Chandivali, Mahape and Airoli. NTT is committed to building the connected future, delivering edge-to-cloud ICT solutions across hosted infrastructure, network, security,collaboration and managed services.”

NAV1A is one of the first data centers in India to have deployed alternative cooling solutions including Liquid Immersion Cooling and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling. These innovative solutions, deployed at scale, have the potential to significantly improve a data center’s PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness).

(Image courtesy: www.racksolutions)