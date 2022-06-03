Slack Launches in India; Establishes a Digital-First Approach For Workplace in Indian Cos

Slack is now officially launched in India, announcing its mission to help Indian companies navigate the transition to a hybrid workplace by establishing a digital headquarters (‘Digital HQ’).

Slack is aiming at designing digital workplaces for Indian companies .

Adopting Slack as a Digital HQ allows Indian companies to connect their teams, tools, customers, and partners in a digital place that’s fast, flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world.

A Digital HQ allows work to flow, breaking down communication and collaboration silos, internally and externally; automates tasks that take away time from deep, meaningful work; and enables new, flexible ways of working, striking the right balance between synchronous and asynchronous.

A recent study conducted by Slack with over 2,000 Indian knowledge workers, The Reinvention of Work, found 4 in 5 respondents had a desire for flexibility, and a significant 80% would seek a role elsewhere if their employer didn’t accommodate this.

Embracing Slack as their Digital HQ provides Indian knowledge workers with the ability to do their jobs from anywhere, at any time. One in five respondents said they were losing 10 hours a week – that’s nearly 10 working weeks a year. With over 2,600 app integrations, the Slack platform is purpose-built to address this loss in productivity and improve employee experience in the process.

One of India’s fastest growing internet commerce platforms, Meesho, has embraced Slack as its Digital HQ to save time, build company culture, streamline processes, and improve the way they work.

Shikhar Saxena, Group Product Manager, said, “With the pivot towards remote working, multiple apps and systems were a huge hindrance to productivity and collaboration. We are glad to have Slack as a partner where everything happens in one channel, and what used to take a couple of days is now resolved in a matter of hours.”

India Presence:

The Slack India team has since grown and now has over 120 employees across four offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gurgaon. Indian companies such as Zomato, Dreamsports, Freecharge, Razorpay, and many more are relying on Slack to drive their businesses forward.

Slack, which has users in over 150 countries globally, already has a significant following in India representing one of the largest free user bases for Slack and positioned in its top 10 markets for paid teams globally.

(Image Courtesy: www.slack.com)