Upstox: Placing Customer Experience at the Centre of Digital Transformation

Online discount brokerage firm Upstox has been working towards making financial trading fair, hassle-free, and accessible. And with some cutting-edge technology initiatives, the brokerage firm has delivered on its business objective.

Upstox has witnessed unprecedented growth, from achieving a milestone of 10 lakh customers in June 2020 to crossing one crore customers in May 2022. It has now set up an ambitious target of onboarding 20-30 crore customers over the next 4-5 years.

“Upstox will continue to strive to be the most trusted, stable, reliable, fast, and secure platform of choice for customers,” says Thippesha Dyamappa, CTO, Upstox.

CX innovation: Unlocking data value

Helping in innovation is a core focus for Upstox’s IT organization. It has been pushing for new approaches to meet the opportunities and challenges of a business landscape changed forever.

For instance, it built a strong digital foundation by investing in tools and technologies that have helped to understand customer needs and gain the advantages of superior customer experience (CX). A new version of its platform was released last year to deliver a faster and more comprehensive investment experience that included an effective trading and market data platform along with stock market charts and methods to analyze such charts.

In another instance, it rolled out WhatsApp chatbot integration for users to open accounts and invest in IPOs using the WhatsApp chat interface. Another unique feature has been the Ready-made Options Strategy feature. Around 50% of its customers are millennials, close to 70% are first-time investors, and about 80% belong to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“Sometimes we see customers taking higher risk while placing their trade in the market. The Ready-made Options Strategy feature helps them to minimize such risks,” Dyamappa says.

For Upstox, listening to customers has been the best long-term CX strategy. The voice of the customer has helped them navigate their next steps, including prioritizing investments in products, services, and experiences, and knowing what will drive the most valuable improvements.

For example, based on the inputs from the professional trader customer category, the team created a trading view, learning content, and an advanced chart indicator chart for a better trading experience.

“While one focus area is around the product and features to innovate and scale, the other is around data to get valuable insights, understand customer pain points and improve CX,” Dyamappa says.

The company uses its vast data set to find out the customer experience journey, for instance, why a customer dropped out from the web page OR mobile, or what kind of friction did the customer experience while placing the order.

“While external customer feedback is important, it is unwise to overlook the fact that internal customers, the leadership team, and constituents can provide fuel for innovation just as much as any external party can,” Dyamappa says.

Upstox also conducts hackathons, testing experiments for uncovering ideas. In one of the hackathons, the team presented a demo where a customer while watching television news can execute a trade on Alexa or any voice-supported device.

“The point of digital transformation isn’t to become digital. It is actually to generate value for the business and customers,” Dyamappa says.

The drive towards automation in trading and investment operations is accelerating the need for quality data. Gathering data across systems and having it in a centralized location is critical.

“Data by itself is worthless unless we can derive information from it that guides us towards better decisions, and ultimately, better outcomes. We have made efforts to understand both the value of the existing data assets and the underlying levers that can increase its value,” Dyamappa says.

By creating comprehensive, connected, and dynamic customer-level datasets, Upstox has been able to map and track customer behavior across interactions, transactions, and operations. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms are used to understand and track what is influencing customer satisfaction and business performance. “All this helps us to detect specific events in customer journeys. The idea is to democratize decision-making of data,” Dyamappa says.

The use of AI-enabled predictive analytics and trading is also assisting Upstox customers in making investment decisions.

Building digital trust

Upstox has been weaving trust into the fabric of its digital operations by taking a two-pronged security approach. One is around securing the IT systems, and the other is around people, processes, and business. It has been putting significant investments behind its efforts to make its business impregnable.

“Once you establish a foundation for digital trust, it is easy to successfully manage ambiguity, complexity, and uncertainty around economic conditions and regulations. Trust also ties clearly to loyalty and becomes a competitive differentiator between brands,” Dyamappa says.

It has put in place stringent measures and robust mechanisms to safeguard its data, especially as data leaks, platform downtimes, and information theft become everyday hazards.

“Security is a trust builder. At Upstox, we continue to focus on being a prevent-first or proactive strategy that stops the threat before it can act,” Dyamappa says.

The online stock broking platform has also been prudent in its IT cost management. It has been able to assess the business’s strategic context to understand where cuts and investments are needed. “We have been able to scale up our systems and reduce costs at the same time,” Dyamappa says.

“In doing so, we will continue to focus on operational and engineering excellence. Our tech investments will be focused on customers in solving their problems, providing exceptional CX and security. We will continue to look at efficiencies and gain,” Dyamappa says.